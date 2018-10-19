5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, October 18, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

1 – VanDusen Glow in the Garden

October 19-31

VanDusen Botanical Garden

Vandusenglow.ca

2 – Fall Festival & Snow White Pumpkin Patch

On Going until October 31

Maan Farms Country Experience & Estate Winery

Maanfarms.com

3 – Frog Hollow’s Pumpkin Patch in the City

October 20 10AM-4PM

2131 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

http://www.froghollow.bc.ca

4 – Return of the Salmon

October 21 11AM-2PM

Kanaka Creek Regional Park

Metrovancouver.org

5 – Sunshine Coast Art Crawl

October 19 – 21

Various Locations on the Sunshine Coast

Sunshinecoastartcrawl.ca