5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, October 18, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
1 – VanDusen Glow in the Garden
October 19-31
VanDusen Botanical Garden
Vandusenglow.ca
2 – Fall Festival & Snow White Pumpkin Patch
On Going until October 31
Maan Farms Country Experience & Estate Winery
Maanfarms.com
3 – Frog Hollow’s Pumpkin Patch in the City
October 20 10AM-4PM
2131 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
http://www.froghollow.bc.ca
4 – Return of the Salmon
October 21 11AM-2PM
Kanaka Creek Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org
5 – Sunshine Coast Art Crawl
October 19 – 21
Various Locations on the Sunshine Coast
Sunshinecoastartcrawl.ca
