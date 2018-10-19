5 Things To Do

5 Things
October 19, 2018 6:46 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, October 18, 2018

By Staff Global News

The countdown to Halloween is on! Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including VanDusen's Glow in the Garden.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

1 – VanDusen Glow in the Garden
October 19-31
VanDusen Botanical Garden
Vandusenglow.ca

2 – Fall Festival & Snow White Pumpkin Patch
On Going until October 31
Maan Farms Country Experience & Estate Winery
Maanfarms.com

3 – Frog Hollow’s Pumpkin Patch in the City
October 20 10AM-4PM
2131 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
http://www.froghollow.bc.ca

4 – Return of the Salmon
October 21 11AM-2PM
Kanaka Creek Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org

5 – Sunshine Coast Art Crawl
October 19 – 21
Various Locations on the Sunshine Coast
Sunshinecoastartcrawl.ca

