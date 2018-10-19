Workers tied up during armed robbery of Beaverton marijuana grow-op: police

Employees were tied up and marijuana was stolen after suspects raided an outdoor marijuana grow-op in Beaverton, Ont. early Thursday.

Durham police say around 6 a.m., five men carrying guns approached a small group of workers tending to a legal outdoor marijuana grow operation near the intersection of Concession Road 4 and Highway 12 near Beaverton, about 37 kilometres south of Orillia.

READ MORE: York police bust marijuana grow-op licensed by Health Canada for overproducing weed

Police say the four workers were tied up and forced into a security trailer. The suspects took the workers’ belongings along with several garbage bags full of dried marijuana from a barn used for storage.

“The suspects then stole one of the worker’s personal vehicles,” police said.

Police noted the workers were not able to free themselves until around 10 a.m. and they then called the police. A search ensued and the vehicle was located parked a distance away.

READ MORE: How much weed was sold on Canada’s legalization day, province-by-province

Police offered the following descriptions of the suspects:

One is white, with a French accent, 40-45 years old, 5’10”, and about 140 pounds with grey, short hair.

One is white, 32-35 years old, 5’10”, about 150 pounds with short, black hair, and a full beard. He was wearing a ski mask.

The other three suspects had no description.

WATCH: Cannabis has to be ‘competitively priced’ to stop organized crime: police