Saskatoon weather outlook: sensational sunshine continues

Sensational sunshine sticks around as temperatures gradually warm back up.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-5 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill as clear skies during the night allowed the mercury to fell below freezing by a degree to start the day.

Pure blue skies and sunshine were back right through the morning as we warmed up into high single digits before noon as winds started to pick up.

The effects of a cold front passing get felt Friday afternoon with cool northwesterly winds of 40 gusting to 60 km/h at times as we warm up into double digits in the sun for a daytime high.

Friday night

Winds ease back Friday night as skies remain clear and temperatures fall down to around -6 overnight with wind chills making it feel like minus double digits.

Saturday

-12 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill to start the weekend before sunny skies help warm temperatures up to around +12 for an afternoon high.

A few clouds are likely to filter through midday associated with a warm front that will kick up breezy southerly winds during the day with gusts of 50 km/h possible.

Sunday

High pressure will keep skies sunny on Sunday with breezy westerly winds that could gust up to 40 to 50 km/h at times.

The mercury should yet again attain double digit status during the day with an expected afternoon high around 12 C in the sun.

Work week outlook

A massive upper ridge of high pressure will build in early next week, keeping skies sunny and helping boost daytime highs up from low double digits on Monday into the mid-teens by midweek.

It looks like the ridge will start to break down by week’s end with clouds and a chance of showers rolling into the forecast as afternoon highs dip back into low double digits.

