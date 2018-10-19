Halloween in Waterloo Region: What events are happening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo for kids (and adults)

Now that Oktoberfest has come to attend, it’s time to turn our attention to Halloween.

Over the next couple of weeks there will be plenty of activities across the region for both kids and adults … and pooches as well.

What follows is a list of Halloween activities from across the region.

(As we discover new events, we will add them to the list. If you have a suggestion for an activity we should share, please drop us a line at globalkitchener@globalnews.ca.)

Light show at Old Post Office

On Thursday, the light show at the Old Post Office in Cambridge began to display a Halloween theme. Visual effects create a one-of-a-kind, digital projection show.

There are three shows every night with one at 8 p.m., one at 8:30 p.m and one at 9 p.m.

#Officer’oween #contest

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is holding its annual #Officer’oween #contest!

Send them pics of your wee ones in their police costumes and they will happily share them on social media. There will be prizes as well

Halloween in the Village

On Oct. 20, there will be a great opportunity to help get your kids ready for Halloween at the Children’s Safety Village.

The event features a session on Halloween safety, trick-or-treating in the Village, games, crafts and more.

Tots Halloween Workshop

On Oct. 20, the Waterloo Region Museum will host a Tots Workshop to help the little ones get ready for the big night.

There will be two sessions (10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.) in which the wee ones can create Halloween lantern decorations, make ghostly masks and investigate spooky mystery boxes.

PD Day Pumpkin Hunt

On Oct. 26, the Waterloo Region Museum will hold a pumpkin hunt as schools are off for a PD day.

A golden pumpkin will be hidden somewhere on the grounds, with those who discover it winning free passes to the museum for a year.

Waterloo Public Square

There will be a special Halloween campfire at Waterloo Public Square from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The event will feature some scary stories being shared around the fire.

Halloween Festival

The City of Cambridge has partnered with the Cambridge Farmers Market and the Downtown Cambridge BIA for a Halloween Festival on Oct. 27.

There will be a scary art activity at the Farmers’ Market (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.), cupcake decorating at Wesley United Church (9 a.m. and noon) and you can pick up a map for a Halloween Hunt at Play with Clay from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

There will also be a zombie infestation at the Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. featuring dance performances.

Halloween Party

There will be a Halloween party at Forest Heights Community Centre on Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. for kids 10 and under.

The free event will feature interactive games and crafts.

Halloween Party

On Oct. 27, the Waterloo Region Museum will host a Halloween Party.

There will be horse-drawn wagon ride through the lantern-lit historic village, spooky crafts and a game of tricks and treats.

Scary Boo Fun

On Oct. 28, there will be lots of fun activities at the Waterloo Region Museum to get kids in the swing of things for Halloween.

There will be games, a chance to decorate ghostly cookies, and other crafts as well.

The Museum Halloween Parade

The Museum will hold its annual Tot Parade at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The wee monsters will be taken on a journey through downtown Kitchener to show off their costumes and collect some goodies from local businesses.

Kitchener Fire Halls Open

The Kitchener Fire Department would love to see the wee ones on Halloween between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Firefighters will be giving out candy, providing safety tips and will give tours (if possible)

For bigger kids

Paintball Zombie Hunt

Over the next two weekends, Bingemans will host its annual Paintball Zombie Hunt.

Participants will climb aboard an authentic military truck to ground zero to do battle with zombies in an outbreak zone.

Zombie Thriller dance and walk rehearsal

On Friday, Oct. 26, participants will have an opportunity to learn the famous dance steps from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

You can then perform your dance in full costume Saturday morning at the Cambridge Farmers Market.

Terror train

On Halloween, guests will board the terror train for “a ride that will haunt their nightmares for years to come.”

There will be a cash bar and a special “vaccine shooter” for guests to prepare for their trip to an undisclosed evacuation compound

For pooches

5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Parade

For those who love to dress their furry friends in special outfits on Halloween, this is the event for you.

Take your dog to Kitchener City Hall on Oct. 27 as people parade their pets through downtown Kitchener and Victoria Park garbed in a special outfit.

Got too much candy?

Halloween ‘Candy Buy Back’ Event

The Cambridge South Boston Pizza is happy to help you dispose of it.

They collect the candy to be distributed to those less fortunate throughout Waterloo region.

The first 75 kids will get healthier loot bags and everyone will get an opportunity to win some prizes.