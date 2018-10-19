Say again…MP’s Scottish accent baffles UK parliamentarians

Members of the British parliament broke into laughter on Thursday when New-Zealand born Tory MP, Paul Beresford, visibly struggled to understand the accent of a Scottish colleague.

Beresford initially apologized to Scottish National Party’s (SNP) David Linden before asking him to repeat his question.

“Sorry, it must be something to do with my antipodean background — could you please repeat the question because I didn’t follow it.”

But after a second attempt, he sheepishly suggested Linden speak more slowly.

After two failed attempts in the miscommunication, Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle suggested they resolve the matter by letter.

But it didn’t end there.

The next person who was given an opportunity to speak was Labour MP Chris Elmore, who took a poke at Beresford.

“I will try it on the first go. Because I am Welsh, so God help him.”