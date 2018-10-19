Elmira Road closed in Guelph for water main repairs

A stretch of of Elmira Road in Guelph was shut down on Friday as crews repaired a water main break.

The city said the road was closed north of Woodlawn Road to Malcolm Road, and people living and working in the area could notice disruptions in water service and changes in water pressure.

“The roadway is collapsing and is inaccessible,” the city said in a news release on Friday morning.

Repairs were scheduled to be completed by Friday afternoon.

Guelph Transit route 20 was detoured around the area, but the city said buses would not be able to service stops north of Woodlawn Road.

UPDATE: Elmira Road remains closed while we continue with repairs. Hope to have road open this afternoon. Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/m30cXTqVqF — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) October 19, 2018