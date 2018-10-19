Last chance for voters to beat the election lines
Your chance to skip the line ahead of election day on Oct. 24, ends today.
Advanced voting polls close at 4 p.m. at city hall tonight.
Afterwards voters will have to wait until election day to cast their vote.
Voters can decide on who they’d like to see as mayor, councilor and school trustee at the advanced polls.
Advance voting locations are open to all Winnipeg residents.
