Residents report possible explosion in south Winnipeg
A A
Residents in Winnipeg’s South end have reported sounds of an explosion in the neighbourhood Thursday night.
Many emergency vehicles were seen racing along Kenaston Boulevard around midnight following the loud sound.
A woman on Lee Boulevard told Global News she heard the noise and felt her house shake.
Neither the police nor fire departments confirmed that emergency crews (pictured above) had been on scene when asked by Global News.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.