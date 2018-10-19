Fire
October 19, 2018 7:14 am
Updated: October 19, 2018 7:17 am

Residents report possible explosion in south Winnipeg

Jeff Braun By News Anchor  Global News

Residents in Winnipeg’s South end have reported sounds of an explosion in the neighbourhood Thursday night.

Many emergency vehicles were seen racing along Kenaston Boulevard around midnight following the loud sound.

A woman on Lee Boulevard told Global News she heard the noise and felt her house shake.

Neither the police nor fire departments confirmed that emergency crews (pictured above) had been on scene when asked by Global News.

More to come.

