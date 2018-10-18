Cannabis
October 18, 2018 8:13 pm

Colorado marijuana sales exceeded $1 billion through August, setting new record

By Staff The Associated Press

Phoenix Camacho, of Austin, Texas, right, smokes a marijuana cigarette as Scott Craft, of Aurora, Colo., looks out the window of a tour bus on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 throughout Denver.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe Mahoney
A Colorado reports shows marijuana sales in the state have exceeded $1 billion as of August of this year, with tax revenue from those sales reaching $200 million.

The Denver Post reports the state Department of Revenue report indicates medical and recreational marijuana sales are on track to break last year’s record of more than $1.5 billion.

This year’s combined sales reached the billion-dollar mark at the earliest point in the four years recreational marijuana has been legal in the state.

Total sales through August 2017 reached more than $996 million.

According to the Marijuana Enforcement Division’s 2018 Mid-Year Update, the industry’s hot spots are in Denver, Boulder, El Paso and Pueblo counties, growing 80 per cent of all plants in the state as of June.

