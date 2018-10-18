Crash between dump truck, 2 vehicles causing traffic headaches in Dartmouth

A multiple-vehicle crash is backing up rush-hour traffic in Dartmouth today.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. along Highway 108 outbound, just before the Dartmouth Crossing exit.

Police say the crash involves a dump truck and two vehicles.

It’s unclear whether there were any injuries.

Northbound traffic merging from Highway 111 and Woodland Avenue onto the 118 is being diverted.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.