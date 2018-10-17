Canada
October 17, 2018 3:34 pm

Two men charged after woman injured in ATV crash in Cape Breton

Police say the woman was thrown from the ATV and was later sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men are facing charges after a woman was injured in a head-on ATV crash in Cape Breton on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash at 6:13 p.m. happened around Salmon Rover Road in L’Ardoise, N.S., about 55 kilometres east of Port Hawkesbury.

The two men driving the ATVs were uninjured. One left the scene and the other stayed, according to police.

Police determined that the 42-year-old driver who remained at the scene was riding an ATV that was stolen from a home in Rockdale.

He is facing charges of driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving causing bodily harm. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

The driver who left the scene was located a short time later and charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while disqualified.

The 34-year-old man from L’Ardoise is also scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

