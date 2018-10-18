Canada
October 18, 2018 4:51 pm

Elderly woman injured while getting into vehicle in Hamilton: police

By Reporter  900 CHML

Elderly woman has died in hospital, after an accident in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Hamilton police is investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman.

Police say on Tuesday morning, the woman was trying to get into a vehicle as a passenger on Fennel Avenue, when she was knocked to the ground and seriously injured.

The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital the next day.

The driver, an 84-year-old Hamilton woman, is cooperating with police, who are asking any witnesses to contact them.

