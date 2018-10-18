Elderly woman injured while getting into vehicle in Hamilton: police

Hamilton police is investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Roof rescue after house fire in Hamilton’s east end

Police say on Tuesday morning, the woman was trying to get into a vehicle as a passenger on Fennel Avenue, when she was knocked to the ground and seriously injured.

The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital the next day.

READ MORE: 24-hour robbery spree in Hamilton results in arrest

The driver, an 84-year-old Hamilton woman, is cooperating with police, who are asking any witnesses to contact them.

HPS investigates incident that resulted in the death of a Hamilton woman (88yrs) while she attempted to enter a car as a passenger. The driver is cooperating with police. #HamOnt https://t.co/LFrU8CAmUB pic.twitter.com/VMjFaJ7aIY — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 18, 2018