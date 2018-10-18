Elderly woman injured while getting into vehicle in Hamilton: police
Hamilton police is investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman.
Police say on Tuesday morning, the woman was trying to get into a vehicle as a passenger on Fennel Avenue, when she was knocked to the ground and seriously injured.
The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital the next day.
The driver, an 84-year-old Hamilton woman, is cooperating with police, who are asking any witnesses to contact them.
