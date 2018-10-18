Politics
October 18, 2018 3:27 pm

Time may be running out for Brian Gallant’s Liberal government

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant addresses the media after meeting with Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau, in Fredericton on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Wes
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant’s chances of holding onto power are looking increasingly bleak, after every opposition member declared they don’t want to be Speaker.

That leaves few options for the Liberals, who won one fewer seat than the Tories in last month’s election, when the legislature resumes next week.

The first order of business is the election of Speaker, but no one wants the job because of the tight numbers in the 49-seat legislature.

If no one offers for Speaker – which would prevent the Liberals from introducing their throne speech – the lieutenant-governor could ask the Tories to try to form a government, or she could call for another election.

Even the governing Liberals issued a statement to say that 11 members of their caucus are not eligible for Speaker because they’re in cabinet, and the other 10 have signed their “Notice for Withdrawal” form for the Speaker’s job.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin says he thinks if Gallant realizes he can’t get a Speaker or the confidence of the house, he would resign, but Austin says he’s waiting to see what happens.

No party won a majority in the election, and the Tories have already said that if the Liberals get to deliver a throne speech, they will vote against it.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

