A warning for boaters now that marijuana is legal

With pot now legal in Canada, the president of Boating B.C. has issued a warning – operating a boat while high is considered impaired driving, just like driving a car while high.

However, Don Prettie says they are still unsure on how the law will be be enforced.

“Right now it’s just not that clear on what kind of testing would be available and whether it’ll be used on the water.”

He says with pot now being legal, if you plan to smoke it, be responsible.

“When you’re tied up, that’s the time to have a drink or participate with marijuana if that’s what you want to do but not during the day when you’re operating.”

He says he hopes people will think long and hard before smoking pot and operating a boat.