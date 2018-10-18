Canada
Oakville man charged with attempted murder two years after woman stabbed

By Reporter  Global News

Peel Police have arrested an Oakville man for attempted murder.

A 33-year-old Oakville man has been charged with attempted murder.

Peel Police say on July 5, 2016, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed at an apartment building in Mississauga after she got into an argument with a man, who fled the scene.

A warrant for the man’s arrest was issued and police say he fled the country for a period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Police say the accused was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Oakville.

The victim has since recovered from her injuries.
