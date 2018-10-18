Legendary CHML broadcaster Bob Hooper dies

A long-time former broadcaster with 900 CHML passed away suddenly on Wednesday.

Bob Hooper joined CHML in 1961, and worked for over 40 years at the station.

Hired out of Welland as a newscaster, he showed his versatility by also handling talk shows, announcing shifts, and eventually serving as vice-president.

He also worked for decades on the Tiger-Cat broadcasts on CHML, as statistician and producer, finally becoming play-by-play voice of the Tiger-Cats from 1997 to 2001.

He then became the media relations director for the Tiger-Cats for two seasons before retiring in 2004.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Hooper was 79 years of age.