Pitch in Thursday to help make a difference for Siloam Mission

The 4th Annual Siloam Mission Knickers & Kickers campaign is in full swing.

The event is your opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Winnipeg people experiencing homelessness.

Clean socks and underwear are some of the things most of us take for granted but can make a huge difference for those who don’t have the comforts of home.

Donation boxes are set up at two locations in the city, collecting new socks and underwear. You will find them outside at Kidonan Place along Regent Avenue, and at Polo Park, near Empress Avenue by the Corus radio stations – just look for the tents.

Donations can also be left with Guest Services inside the two malls.

Crews will be accepting your donations through until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cash donations will also be gladly accepted.

