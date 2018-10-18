Rapid Access Addictions clinics open in Brandon and Thompson

Another two Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine – or RAAM – clinics have opened in Manitoba.

The clinics are located in Brandon and Thompson and offer front-line help for people suffering from addictions.

“RAAM clinics provide assessment, counselling, the prescribing of appropriate medication, and connections for patients to community treatment programs and primary care physicians,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen in a press release.

The province said the Brandon RAAM clinic will be housed in the 7th Street Access Centre, while the Addiction Foundation of Manitoba’s Eaglewood site will be the home of the Thompson location.

Each clinic has a combination of addictions physicians, clinicians, counsellors and outreach workers.

There are two RAAM clinics in Winnipeg which have been busy as they are only open for two hours a day; one opens three days a week and the other is open for two days a week.

A RAAM clinic is scheduled to open later this year in Selkirk.