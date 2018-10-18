New Brunswick RCMP investigate theft of electrical equipment

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in investigating a case of theft in Saint-André, N.B.

Police say that on Oct. 17, they received the report of a theft from a property on Route 104.

Sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 17, someone had cut approximately 400 feet of eight- and 10-gauge wire and eight electrical plugs from farm equipment and removed it from the property.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact RCMP at 506-473-3137.