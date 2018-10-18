Barrie Colt selected to play for Canada at 2018 World U-17 Challenge

A member of the Barrie Colts will play for Team Canada at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge next month.

Barrie Colts forward Riley Piercey has been selected to play for Team Canada at the tournament.

The 16-year-old from Mississauga has played in 10 games for the Barrie Colts this season and has recorded a goal and assist for the club.

Piercey is one of 27 players selected from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to participate in the tournament.

Sixty-six athletes will suit up and represent Canada. The players will be distributed between three teams, Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White.

The three Canadian teams will face opponents from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States over the course of the week-long tournament.

The 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is scheduled to run Nov. 3-10 in Harbour Station in Saint John and Quispamsis New Brunswick.

Piercey took to Twitter to share his excitement about participating in the tournament.

“I am very honoured to have been selected to represent Team Canada at the U17 World Challenge in New Brunswick. Congratulations to all the other players selected! Can’t wait to get down there and get started,” Piercey tweeted on Tuesday.

Piercey will head to Saint John to join the team on Oct. 29 and will return to the Colts on Nov. 11.