Black seniors in Georgia ordered off bus while going to vote

LOUISVILLE, Ga. — A group that encourages African-Americans to vote says about 40 black residents of a senior living centre in Georgia were told to get off a bus taking them to vote.

Officials with Jefferson County, which operates the Leisure Center, say the county considered Monday’s event “political activity,” which isn’t allowed during county-sponsored events.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia. Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp are running for governor.

LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter, says the centre director asked the senior residents to get off the bus. She said the ordeal was “an intimidation tactic.”

County Administrator Adam Brett said officials felt uncomfortable allowing senior centre patrons to leave in a bus with “an unknown third party.”

The incident was first reported by ThinkProgress, which said that someone had called the senior centre and complained about the bus.

The website also reported that there are no rules in Georgia that prohibit groups from transporting voters to polling stations. Brown said the seniors “actually requested” to have transportation.

— With files from Global News reporter Maham Abedi