Police seeking 2 vehicles stolen from Guelph home

Guelph police are on the lookout for a pair of vehicles that were stolen from the driveway of a west end home.

Police say that sometime overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 16, suspects got into a home on Burton Road by entering an unlocked vehicle in the driveway and using a garage door opener to get in.

READ MORE: Suspect flees from Guelph police during break-in

Once inside, it’s alleged the suspects took the keys for both vehicles in the driveway, along with several purses, a toolbox and an empty propane tank.

Guelph police are asking people to look out for two distinct vehicles. They are described as a Green 2013 Jeep Wrangler that sports the logo of local business World of Hot Tubs on each side. The second vehicle is a Yellow 2013 Mini Cooper convertible with black racing stripes sporting the website address for the same business WOHT.CA along the side.

READ MORE: Guelph police arrest man sleeping in stolen vehicle

Anyone with information or anyone who spots these vehicles on the streets of Guelph is asked to contact Const. Zack Martin at 519-824-1212 extension 7155.

Break Enter and Theft of Vehicles – https://t.co/WP4SvR9w3E pic.twitter.com/QBL4EmL7d6 — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 18, 2018