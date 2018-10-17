North Vancouver developer proposes new ‘demovicion’ solution

A North Vancouver developer is proposing a novel solution to the ongoing problem of so-called “demovictions.”

The term refers to the eviction of tenants at aging affordable rental properties as they face redevelopment.

North Vancouver’s family-friendly Maplewood Gardens is one of those properties, and many residents feared they’d soon be without a home.

Now many seem excited about plans to redevelop their rental property.

The aging 50-unit townhome complex on Old Dollarton Road was bought in 2015 by Darwin Properties.

The company plans to redevelop it with 372 condos and 79 rental suites, but doesn’t want current tenants to be homeless, said president Oliver Webbe.

“We thought, ‘Why don’t we think differently about it and see if we can come up with a solution to make sure that they stay here,'” Webbe said.

Tenants are being offered one of 99 units in a new modular building, with rents at below-market rates.

The District of North Vancouver has yet to approve the project, but one councillor is already lauding the novel approach.

“It’s exactly the kind of proposal that was missing and that we called for with other renovictions that occurred in the district, so we’re very happy with that,” said Coun. Jim Hanson.

“We’re also very happy with the affordability features of the project that he brought forward.”

Darwin Properties says it hopes to get project permits and rezoning fast-tracked and the modular units completed in about 12 months.