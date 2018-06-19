North Vancouver residents say they’re being forced out after District votes to replace housing complex

It’s been one week since a North Shore community was devastated by a fatal fire that took two lives and left about 70 people homeless.

Now, it appears renters just steps away from that complex have been jilted again.

In a 4-3 vote Monday night, North Vancouver District Council has decided to approve a new housing development by Mosaic Homes that will replace the existing Emery Village.

Kenner Anderson says this is the second time he’s been ‘demovicted’ and he doesn’t know where he’s going to go next.

“Twelve years ago at Whitley Court… I was with my single mother living there since I was a kid, and then we got evicted and by some miracle we were spared enough to go into Emery Place,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be able to go to the schools I went to, I wouldn’t be able to get the same education that I did or have the community that I did if it wasn’t for this community saving us.”

But Anderson is far from the only person left feeling distraught by the news.

“There’s no where for residents to move to, there’s no rental or affordable rental, no rental at all.”

“For single parents, this means changing custody agreements, perhaps taking their children out of schools,” said one resident.

“It’s a tragic situation all around, seniors who are looking at prospects of possibly moving into their car.”

“I’ve got two kids, one about to graduate high school in two years, I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m a single mom,” said another.

“We build the community, we drive the community, literally, and they’re driving us out.”

“I don’t know what we’re going to do, like it’s expensive to rent out there, it’s ridiculous.”

“One of those people has lived there for over 24 years, and there is no where for them to go.”

Mosaic Homes says the District’s decision to move forward with the proposal is good news for Lynn Valley and those who want to live and work in North Vancouver.

It says the new community will provide new homes and housing solutions that offer affordable, new purpose built rental and home ownership options.