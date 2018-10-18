Cannabis couriers Pineapple Express hits Winnipeg streets

It’s as simple as placing an order for food online. But Pineapple Express isn’t delivering munchies. Instead, it’s delivering cannabis directly from Delta 9’s cannabis store in St. Vital.

Randy Rolph runs Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

Ten drivers make up the company’s current fleet, and on Day 1 of recreational cannabis being legal, there were more than 1,000 orders for him and his team.

“I’ll be honest with you. It’s every single emotion going through my body right now,” Rolph said.

“Stress, excitement, panic, enthusiastism… I’ve got them all.”

Couriers ride in nondescript vehicles with brown paper bags that only display the name and address of the recipient, not the contents of what’s inside, for the safety of their drivers while on deliveries.

Delays

As might be expected due to the overwhelming demand, the first night showed delays for delivery.

A package delivered to a Global News reporter was supposed to arrive between 3-5 p.m. but didn’t go out for delivery until 8 p.m. The package didn’t arrive until about 10:30 p.m., along with apologies from the couriers.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s one package or 30 packages, we don’t know the amount of what’s in the certain package,” Rolph said.

“They’re given to us and we are delivering it from point A to point B.”

Pineapple Express makes their dropoffs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

But if you live outside of Winnipeg, Canada Post makes those deliveries.