October 17, 2018 5:26 pm

2 injured after SUV drives over the edge of Lions Lookout in Huntsville: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News
Police say two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after their SUV drove off the edge of Lions Lookout in Huntsville.

A man and woman were extricated from an SUV after driving over the edge of Lions Lookout in Huntsville, police say.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Monday just after 8:30 a.m., officers, Huntsville Fire and Muskoka Paramedics responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at Lions Lookout.

Police say the SUV had driven over the edge of the lookout and had fallen approximately 38 metres, landing on its roof.

Officers say the male driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the female passenger of the SUV was transported to a hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the pair were tourists from outside of the country.

Police say officers have concluded their investigation and no charges will be laid as a result of the incident.

Global News