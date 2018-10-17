Cable internet customers report outages across Ontario
Customers and cable internet service providers from across Ontario are reporting residential online outages.
TekSavvy, an independent internet provider, said in an update Wednesday afternoon that there are issues affecting customers throughout the province due to an issue with the Rogers network.
“Please note all customers on the cable network around Ontario may be experiencing a (sic) issue with the service. This is impacting all customers on the Roger’s (sic) network platform,” TekSavvy said in a tweet.
Start.ca said the outage is affecting its network too.
“We are aware of a new outage affecting some of our services. We are investigating now and will update this post with more information as it becomes available. Sorry for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience,” the company tweeted.
“To confirm, the outage that many of you are experiencing appears to be quite widespread and affecting several internet providers.”
The Rogers customer service account on Twitter, @RogersHelps, said in a post on Twitter that it was aware of an outage north of Toronto.
“Some customers in the Markham area may be experiencing a disruption to their TV, Internet, and home phone services. Technicians are on site and service will be restored as soon as possible,” the company tweeted.
The post prompted customers to ask about internet service in other areas, such as Ottawa, Mississauga and Guelph.
Rogers representatives said through multiple tweets that there isn’t a system-wide outage.
“Our customers are not experiencing an Ontario-wide outage,” officials said before 7 p.m. ET, while encouraging people to contact their internet service providers for further help.
Global News attempted to contact Rogers for comment, but a spokesperson was unavailable.
