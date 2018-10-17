Cable internet customers report outages across Ontario

Customers and cable internet service providers from across Ontario are reporting residential online outages.

TekSavvy, an independent internet provider, said in an update Wednesday afternoon that there are issues affecting customers throughout the province due to an issue with the Rogers network.

“Please note all customers on the cable network around Ontario may be experiencing a (sic) issue with the service. This is impacting all customers on the Roger’s (sic) network platform,” TekSavvy said in a tweet.

Start.ca said the outage is affecting its network too.

READ MORE: More Bell Canada disruptions leave Toronto customers off the hook

“We are aware of a new outage affecting some of our services. We are investigating now and will update this post with more information as it becomes available. Sorry for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience,” the company tweeted.

“To confirm, the outage that many of you are experiencing appears to be quite widespread and affecting several internet providers.”

The Rogers customer service account on Twitter, @RogersHelps, said in a post on Twitter that it was aware of an outage north of Toronto.

“Some customers in the Markham area may be experiencing a disruption to their TV, Internet, and home phone services. Technicians are on site and service will be restored as soon as possible,” the company tweeted.

READ MORE: Cut cable disrupts phone, internet service in Drayton Valley and Hinton

The post prompted customers to ask about internet service in other areas, such as Ottawa, Mississauga and Guelph.

Rogers representatives said through multiple tweets that there isn’t a system-wide outage.

“Our customers are not experiencing an Ontario-wide outage,” officials said before 7 p.m. ET, while encouraging people to contact their internet service providers for further help.

Global News attempted to contact Rogers for comment, but a spokesperson was unavailable.

Hello everyone, we are currently experiencing an outage on our cable services. We are currently investigating the issue further. Thanks — TekSavvy Assistance (@TekSavvyCSR) October 17, 2018

The Cable internet issue in Ontario is still ongoing & being investigated. There is no ETA at this time but we appreciate the patience. Please leave your modem plugged in & once resolved, the service should come back on it's own. -SC — TekSavvy Assistance (@TekSavvyCSR) October 17, 2018

To confirm, the outage that many of you are experiencing appears to be quite widespread and affecting several internet providers. — Start.ca (@startca) October 17, 2018

We can confirm this is a routing issue with the infrastructure provider, which has been escalated to their network team, and they are currently investigating. More information will be posted as it becomes available. — Start.ca (@startca) October 17, 2018

Some customers in the Markham area may be experiencing a disruption to their TV, Internet, and Home Phone services. Technicians are on site and service will be restored as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) October 17, 2018

Hey Jim! Thanks for reaching out to us today! I can understand your concern as I know how important it is to have access to your internet! At the moment we are not experiencing an Ontario wide outage. We will provide updates to our customers during… https://t.co/R9rR18qEDI — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) October 17, 2018

Hello Kaithleen. Service interruptions can be very inconvenient. I rely on the same services and any downtime is tough to deal with. Our customers are not experiencing an Ontario-wide outage. Please feel free to DM us to have more information about your area. ^ll — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) October 17, 2018

Hello Teresa. Service interruptions can be very inconvenient. I rely on the same services and any downtime is tough to deal with. Our customers are not experiencing an Ontario-wide outage. Please feel free to DM us to have more information about your area. ^ll — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) October 17, 2018

Not having the internet when studying for a midterm would be frustrating. I would recommend contacting your ISP for further assistance. No network issues have been found on our end. ^mh — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) October 17, 2018