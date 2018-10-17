GoFundMe launched for Trenton military service dog’s surgery

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support an injured service dog at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ont.

Launched by Lisa-Marie Guernon, “United for Hercules” is raising funds for an ACL leg surgery for Hercules — a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever owned by Kelly Briggs.

Guernon says Hercules is “an icon” in the Trenton military community, often found at the Trenton Military Family Resource Centre offering support and comfort to military members, veterans and their families.

The centre itself provides services and resources to military families serving at 8 Wing/CFB Trenton.

“Without insurance the veterinarian estimates the cost will be $6,000,” writes Guernon. “Money that Kelly and her family would pay if at all possible. It’s simply not.”

Guernon says the dog gives so much to the Trenton community daily.

“He deserves the chance to come back to the life he loves and was trained for — supporting members, veterans and their families,” she said.

Donations have been pouring in since the page was launched Tuesday night. Adele Johnson on the GoFundMe page said she previously worked with Hercules and Briggs.

“Hercules endeared himself to me as a pup, and my love and support has only grown, as has Herc,” she posted. “It pains me to know that this beautiful soul is in pain and in need of surgery. Praying that all goes well, and we see him back in the vest again soon.”

