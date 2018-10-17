Lines at Calgary pot stores as cannabis legalization goes into effect

Calgarians queued up at the city’s only two legal Cannabis stores after legalization took effect 12 a.m. Wednesday.

While the lines weren’t as long as some expected, retailers said they were ready.

“So far the community partners around us are very excited that we are here. We are an anchor tenant now. We will be bringing business into the area, which is fabulous for our local tenants here also,” said Jeff Mooij, CEO and president of the 420 Premium Market. “I think the mass amount of people coming here is going to be very positive. Much like it was for our job fair.”

Mooji admits getting the business ready for legalization was a challenge, but is said this is just the beginning for the industry.

“We are still kind of flying the plane as we build it. There is no doubt there are going to be some changes. These are baby steps,” he said. “This is an unbelievable time.”

Rick, who wouldn’t give Global News his last name, had been standing in line at the 420 Market since about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m glad I came down. It’s been fun meeting and talking with all the people,” he said. “I’m ready to go in and see what they have. It’s really interesting to be a part of this.”

