October 17, 2018 6:41 am

Water main break causes flooding at Parliament St. and Front St.

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A water main break at Parliament St. and Front St. in Toronto on Oct. 17, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
An underground condo building garage near Toronto’s Distillery District was flooded overnight following a water main break, Toronto Fire officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parliament Street and King Street around 2:42 a.m. Wednesday and discovered water gushing from the underground garage.

Toronto Hydro said power to the building was turned off as crews from the City of Toronto were brought in for further inspection.

The intersection at Parliament Street and Front Street was also flooded and it’s unclear if road work in the area was caused by construction.

