Water main break causes flooding at Parliament St. and Front St.

An underground condo building garage near Toronto’s Distillery District was flooded overnight following a water main break, Toronto Fire officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parliament Street and King Street around 2:42 a.m. Wednesday and discovered water gushing from the underground garage.

Toronto Hydro said power to the building was turned off as crews from the City of Toronto were brought in for further inspection.

The intersection at Parliament Street and Front Street was also flooded and it’s unclear if road work in the area was caused by construction.

Major water main break at Parliament St & Front St causing flooding to roads & a condo building. @Toronto_Fire standing by while crews try to shut off the leak. Water levels are almost to the ceiling of the condo's underground garage. #Toronto @TPFFA pic.twitter.com/EkfTaUoS7u — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) October 17, 2018