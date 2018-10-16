RCMP searching for missing Selkirk woman
Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Malaya Akpalialuk, 25.
Akpalialuk was last seen on Oct. 4 on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, and was reported missing last Thursday.
She’s described as 5’0″ with a heavy build, brown eyes, and dark brown, short hair.
Anyone with information about Akpalialuk’s whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
