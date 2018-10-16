Crime
RCMP searching for missing Selkirk woman

RCMP are looking for missing Selkirk woman Malaya Akpalialuk.

Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Malaya Akpalialuk, 25.

Akpalialuk was last seen on Oct. 4 on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, and was reported missing last Thursday.

She’s described as 5’0″ with a heavy build, brown eyes, and dark brown, short hair.

Anyone with information about Akpalialuk’s whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

