RCMP searching for missing Selkirk woman

Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Malaya Akpalialuk, 25.

Akpalialuk was last seen on Oct. 4 on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, and was reported missing last Thursday.

She’s described as 5’0″ with a heavy build, brown eyes, and dark brown, short hair.

READ MORE: Selkirk RCMP seek missing woman

Anyone with information about Akpalialuk’s whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman