Forum offers last-gasp chance to meet Kelowna civic candidates

Wednesday will be the last chance for Kelowna residents to hear “thoughts from those seeking office” prior to Saturday’s provincial civic elections.

Tomorrow evening, the Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership and the B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition will be hosting a moderated all-candidates forum at Rutland Centennial Hall from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with organizers stating some council candidates will be in attendance as well.

Admission is free. After a meet-and-greet, candidates will face a series of questions from a forum moderator. According to Myrna Kalmakoff of the COEYP, many voters don’t always fully appreciate the role that municipal government can play in helping to tackle issues around poverty and early childhood development.

“It’s a generalization, but I’d say many voters don’t quite realize how much power our local government actually has to influence challenges around poverty and early childhood development,” Kalmakoff said in a press release. “I often hear voters say, ‘Oh, that’s a job for the provincial government.’ And certainly the province has a lot of power, but municipal governments have a broad range of powers too. It’s important that voters know this as they cast their ballots.”

If you can’t to Wednesday’s forum, the Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership and the B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition will be livestreaming the question-and-answer period of the event via the COEYP’s Facebook page .