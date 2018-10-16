Pair of Manitobans named to Canada Under-17 roster

Two Manitobans were among the 66 players selected to play for Canada at the upcoming World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis and Brandon’s Daemon Hunt will both get the chance to represent their country next month.

Jarvis, 16, is a forward for the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks. In nine games this season he has three goals and three assists. Jarvis also appeared in 11 games with Portland last season in addition to the 32 games he played for the Rink Hockey Academy Prep team. He’s also a former member of the Winnipeg Monarchs bantam AAA team.

RELATED: Canadian women’s hockey team unveiled ahead of Four Nations Cup in Saskatoon

Hunt, 16, is currently playing defence for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL. He has one goal and four assists in eight games this season. He spent most of last season with the Brandon Wheat Kings midget AAA team.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ridly Greig of Lethbridge was also selected.

All the players chosen to participate will be divided into three teams to compete against the Czech Republic, Russia, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The 66 players were chosen from a group of 112 players that attended Canada’s national Under-17 development camp in July.

RELATED: Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under 18 tournament

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge runs Nov. 3-10 in New Brunswick.

WATCH: WHL rookie of the year: ‘Humble star in the making’