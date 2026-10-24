Batherson nets hat trick as Senators sink Rangers

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OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators survived a late rally by the New York Rangers to earn a 7-4 win Saturday night.

Drake Batherson had three goals and an assist for the Senators, who were outshot 27-25.

Jake Sanderson’s first of the season proved to be the winner and Michael Amadio added an empty-net goal for insurance.

Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens also scored for the hosts. Jonas Johansson made his Senators debut stopping 23 of 27 shots.

Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller, Alexis Lafreniere and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Rangers. Dylan Garand, making his seventh consecutive start, stopped 18 shots.

Sanderson’s first of the season was a big one. Garand made an initial save on Ridly Greig and Sanderson buried the rebound to make it 5-3. But the Rangers got back within one on a Dorofeyev snap shot with 4:28 remaining.

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Five goals in the second period saw the Senators holding a one-goal lead, 4-3.

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Batherson gave the Senators a 3-0 lead 1:47 into the second, settling a rebound and beating Garand from in close.

The Rangers made it 3-1 scoring short-handed off a Cozens turnover that led to a 2-on-1. Noah Laba poked the puck ahead to send Cuylle in alone and beat Johansson.

Cozens scored his first of the season just over a minute later when a Batherson shot deflected off his skate.

New York then scored twice to pull within one. Miller found a loose puck out front and with 26 seconds remaining Lafreniere buried a pass from Miller.

Ottawa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, scoring twice in a span of 66 seconds.

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Batherson opened the scoring taking a pass from Sanderson at the side of the net and wristed it past Garand.

Just over a minute later, Claude Giroux snagged a turnover, found Fabian Zetterlund who dished it off to Stutzle on the rush and scored.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Despite Jake Sanderson’s return the Senators power play continued to struggle going 0-for-3.

Rangers: The Rangers dominated play in the offensive zone for long periods of time in the third.

KEY STAT

The Senators own a 24-9-1 record when Batherson and Stutzle score in the same game.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Senators: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2026.