Saskatoon weather outlook: warmest day of the month on Wednesday

The warmest day of October is on the way Wednesday.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

-9 is what it felt like Tuesday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -4 to start the day under partly cloudy skies.

Partly to mostly sunny skies stuck around through the morning, helping warm us up to high single digits by noon.

-9 is what it felt like in Saskatoon this morning as temps fell back to -5 https://t.co/xo9M684bWV #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/LVbtrj6QED — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 16, 2018

A few more clouds filter through during the afternoon as we make our way up to a daytime high just into double digits.

Tuesday night

Some of those clouds will linger into the evening before skies start to clear overnight as we cool back below the freezing mark by a few degrees.

Wednesday

-5 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you’re stepping out the door Wednesday morning under mostly sunny skies.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will dominate the day as we warm up into double digits by noon and then to around 17 C for an afternoon high – the warmest temperature seen so far this October.

Thursday-Friday

The upper ridge of high pressure that brought in the warm day on Wednesday will keep the mid-teen temperatures around Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will sweep through on Friday and will kick up a few clouds, gusty winds and drop our daytime high back into low double digits.

Weekend outlook

A wave of clouds is slated to cut into the sunny streak on Saturday before blue skies and sunshine return on Sunday with afternoon highs staying a few degrees into double digits this weekend.

Brenda Peters took the Oct. 16 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

