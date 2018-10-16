Pennsylvania teacher brought to tears by former student offering to donate kidney

A Pennsylvania teacher was brought to tears after a former student gave him a life-saving surprise — news that she would donate her kidney to him.

George Labecki, 63, got the surprise from Lindsay Arnold Weinrich, who used to attend Cedar Cliff High School.

Weinrich told Good Morning America that she never had Labecki for a teacher, but news of his illness still hit “close to home.”

“It’s not super often that I see someone I know who needs an organ donor and even though I never had him, Cedar Cliff is a close-knit community.”

The 34-year-old heard Labecki needed the kidney transplant after he put out a plea for donors on social media about six months ago. Labecki had experienced trouble with his kidneys for years, but doctors told him he would need a transplant in 2017.

“You only need one kidney, and most people have two. I just want your spare,” he wrote on Facebook in April.

Weinrich got tested a month later and found out she was a match. She recently surprised Labecki at his home, wearing a Penn State Nittany Lions mascot uniform.

She stood in the home holding up large signs that read, “We are happy to tell you that we are a match. I’m giving you my kidney.”

After showing him the message, Weinrich and Labecki shared an emotional hug.

While the two once were at the same high school, Weinrich said she is excited to truly be a part of the teacher’s life.

“George and I became instant friends. I think we are going to be a really big part of each other’s lives.”

Labecki told Fox News 43 that he felt “truly emotional, truly humble,” by Weinrich’s actions.

The duo told the news network that they hope their story inspires others to consider organ donation.

The surgery is set for Oct. 26.