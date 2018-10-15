Council seat endorsements play strategic role in run-up to 2018 municipal election

The clock is ticking, and Toronto mayoral candidates are continuing to search for new ways to connect with voters.

Monday morning candidate Jennifer Keesmaat unveiled a new “green city plan.”

“Today’s announcement about a green city and green streets is about being very clear on the kind of future we are creating for this city,” Keesmaat said.

Mayoral candidate John Tory talked about his support for new Chinatown gates downtown and in Scarborough on Monday.

John Tory says he plans to fully endorse a community plan to building an ornate Chinatown Gateways similar to what exists in other cities – would be a destination to celebrate and share Chinese culture; would support gates being built both downtown and also in Scarborough pic.twitter.com/723gLX5hd0 — Katherine Ward (@KWardTV) October 15, 2018

READ MORE: Toronto election 2018: Advance voter turnout drops amid shift to 25 wards

“These gates serve to recognize the pioneers that have built this city,” he said.

Keesmaat’s announcement was accompanied by an endorsement for incumbent councillor Gord Perks, now running in Ward 4.

With the new boundaries, Perks said his ward has grown by more than 50,000 voters.

Perks is not up against any other incumbents, but welcomed Keesmaat’s support.

“What’s important about this endorsement from Jennifer is that she is a deeply principled and thoughtful city builder,” Perks told Global News. “Frankly it’s thrilling to be in that company.”

TORONTO ELECTION 2018: Who’s running for council, and how, where and when to vote

And while Tory has made some endorsements of his own, such as with Joe Mihevic last week, the incumbent mayor said at this point no more are on the horizon.

“We are looking at this on a day-by-day basis, with the very simple view in mind that this is a council that can work together,” Tory said.

Looking at advance polling numbers, city staff said there was showing at advance polls.

More than 124,000 people chose to vote early.

City staff won’t speculate why turnout was lower this year in comparison to 2014, but did say that this time round advance polls were open for one less day. This, largely due to the compressed timeframe to prepare for advance polls because of Bill 5. More via @globalnewsto — Katherine Ward (@KWardTV) October 15, 2018

But candidates say endorsement or not, it’s important not to take anything for granted.

READ MORE: Toronto mayoral candidates gear up for last week of campaigning as advance polls close

“It means every morning at 7 a.m. going out to transit stops in my ward and in downtown talking to people getting on the King streetcar,” Joe Cressy, councillor candidate in Ward 10, said. “Then it means going out and knocking on doors.”

“No one is safe in this election,” Perks said.

Voters go to the polls Oct. 22.

Also spoke with incumbent councillor candidate Joe Cressy who is running in Ward 10 – says he is out door knocking 12-14 hours a day pic.twitter.com/UjFmxLBMoz — Katherine Ward (@KWardTV) October 15, 2018