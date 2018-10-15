Kelowna Rockets look to improve their fortunes

Bruce Hamilton has been at the helm of the Kelowna Rockets since the franchise’s inception.

This year the Kelowna Rockets are off to their worst start in history and Hamilton has been forced to make changes to player personnel.

Trading players to other organization is not something he likes to do.

But he also doesn’t like to lose and this year the team has lost nine of its 11 games. So the Rockets have made some early moves to stop the bleeding.

And with the Memorial Cup coming to Kelowna in 2020 the changes may continue until the Rockets return to their winning ways.