Motorcycle driver and passenger injured in crash on bridge in Kelowna

A man and woman, both 50, sustained neck and facial injuries after their motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the W.R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 1 p.m.

Police said the Harley Davidson motorcycle rear-ended a westbound, silver Chevrolet Suburban when the driver of the SUV slammed on the brakes suddenly to avoid colliding with an unknown object on the road.

The two occupants of the motorcycle, both from Lake Country, had to be transported to hospital.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police are asking witnesses to the crash to contact them.

Traffic in both directions was backed up and slow-going for some time while crews worked to clear the accident scene.