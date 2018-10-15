Canada
October 15, 2018

Canada to allow cannabis smoking at campsites in national parks

By Staff The Canadian Press

Parks Canada says campers will be allowed to smoke cannabis at registered campsites in national parks across Canada.

As well, hikers in national parks in some provinces – including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec – will be allowed to smoke on hiking trails and in the backcountry.

Officials say no one will be allowed to smoke in common campground areas or around playgrounds.

Rules for public areas, including day-use areas, vary based on the province where the national park is located.

Six towns and villages within national parks each have their own cannabis rules.

Banff and Jasper in Alberta, Waskesiu in Prince Albert National Park and Wasagaming in Riding Mountain National Park won’t allow smoking in public areas.

Lake Louise and Waterton in Alberta and Field in B.C. will allow public use.

