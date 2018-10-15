Canada
October 15, 2018 2:18 pm

Stoney Creek woman charged with stunt driving

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police have arrested a 21 year old woman for stunt driving.

Hamilton Police
A 21-year-old woman from Stoney Creek is facing speeding and stunt driving charges.

Police caught a vehicle going 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Nikola Tesla Boulevard around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and the driver’s license has been suspended for the next week.

