Mayoral contender Paul Cheng talks business, transit on ‘London Live’

With one week to go until Londoners head to the polls, 980 CFPL is focusing on the four leading contenders for mayor.

On Monday, Paul Cheng sat down with Mike Stubbs on London Live and stressed the importance of looking beyond the confines of the city.

“You’ll say, ‘wow, the rest of the world has advanced so much, we’re behind times!’ The question of what do we need to do becomes irrelevant. We have to catch up in business, commerce, and manufacturing,” he said.

“Just look at Brantford, Cambridge, Kitchener-Waterloo. When you drive along the 403 and 401 corridor, they have heavy industry, they have light industry, they have manufacturing. Their city is advanced. We’re falling behind, you don’t see that here. And that’s what I want to bring to London.”

Cheng also outlined what he called the “fatal flaw” in the current bus rapid transit plan.

“Ding ding ding ding ding … railroad! When you have the railroad across Richmond, what happens to all those buses?”

Cheng believes rapid transit plans can be put on hold so that railway crossings on Adelaide Street and Richmond Street south on Oxford Street can be addressed first, though not simultaneously. Plans for an underpass on Adelaide Street are already in the works at city hall.

Ed Holder will appear on London Live Tuesday, Tanya Park will appear Wednesday, and Paul Paolatto on Thursday.

Londoners hit the polls Oct. 22.