Saskatoon weather outlook: biggest blast of warm air since summer

The biggest stretch of warm air in the city since summer slides in this week.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Monday marked the first morning so far this month that the mercury didn’t fall below freezing, with temperatures staying a degree above freezing under mostly cloudy skies.

High clouds with some sunny shining through stuck around into the day as we warmed up to 9 C before noon with a breezy northwesterly wind kicking in.

Winds strengthen during the afternoon, up to speeds of 40 km/h with gusts pushing 60 km/h at times under partly to mostly cloudy skies as we heat up to an afternoon high a few degrees into double digits.

Monday night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies linger into the evening as we cool below freezing by a few degrees overnight.

Tuesday

-6 is around what it’ll feel like Tuesday with wind chill as you’re heading out in the morning under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will move in during the day as we warm back up toward double digits for a daytime high.

Wednesday-Friday

The heat will be on mid-week with a big upper ridge of high pressure bringing back beautiful blue skies and sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with a few more clouds moving through on Friday.

Afternoon highs will hop up into the mid-teens Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front drops daytime highs back into low double digits to wrap up the week on Friday.

Weekend outlook

Yet another push of warm air will press in this weekend and slide our afternoon highs back up a few degrees further into low double digits with a few clouds moving in on Saturday before a mostly sunny Sunday.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Oct. 15 was taken by Margaret Hebig near Arborfield:

