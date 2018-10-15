Woodstock mom airlifted to hospital after crash in Wilmot

A Woodstock mother travelling with her children was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision in Wilmot Township on Sunday.
Waterloo Regional Police say the woman and her two children were driving north on Wilmot Easthope Road when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle which crossed the centre line.
READ MORE: 33-year-old man killed in car crash in North Dumfries
Her vehicle ended up flipped over on its rooftop in a ditch.
She was airlifted to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her children were also taken to hospital and later released.
The woman who was driving the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
Police say they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed played a part in the crash.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.