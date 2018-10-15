Woodstock mom airlifted to hospital after crash in Wilmot

A Woodstock mother travelling with her children was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision in Wilmot Township on Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police say the woman and her two children were driving north on Wilmot Easthope Road when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle which crossed the centre line.

Her vehicle ended up flipped over on its rooftop in a ditch.

She was airlifted to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her children were also taken to hospital and later released.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police say they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed played a part in the crash.