October 15, 2018 12:42 pm

Woodstock mom airlifted to hospital after crash in Wilmot

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

A Woodstock mother travelling with her children was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision in Wilmot Township on Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police say the woman and her two children were driving north on Wilmot Easthope Road when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle which crossed the centre line.

Her vehicle ended up flipped over on its rooftop in a ditch.

She was airlifted to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her children were also taken to hospital and later released.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police say they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed played a part in the crash.

