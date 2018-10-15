World
October 15, 2018 12:04 pm

Bear cub with bucket stuck on head for 3 days gets rescued

By The Associated Press

Wildlife officials in Maryland tracked a black bear cub for three days to safely tranquilize it and remove a plastic bucket that had gotten stuck on its head.

A A

McHenry, Maryland. — Wildlife officials in Maryland tracked a black bear cub for three days in order to tranquilize it and remove a bucket that had gotten stuck on its head.

READ MORE: Alberta man baffled after 7 bears caught on camera on his deck

The Cumberland Times-News reported Sunday the 100-pound cub was freed near the Wisp Resort in McHenry during an annual autumn festival.

The Wildlife and Heritage Service of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that a crowd of onlookers at the resort was giddy to see the cub returned to the nearby woods.

READ MORE: Bear caught on video pawing at window of Calgary area home

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bear
bear cub bucket head
bear cub stuck
bear gets bucket stuck on head
bear gets stuck
Bear Rescue
Bear Rescued
bear rescued after 3 days
bear stuck
bear with bucket on head
bucket stuck on bear's head
maryland bear

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News