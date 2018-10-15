Police say Yorkie named Muffy stolen in west-end Toronto

A Yorkshire terrier named Muffy is missing after a home in north Etobicoke was broken into earlier this month, Toronto police say.

The residents called police on the afternoon of Oct. 3 after coming home and discovering their house had been ransacked.

The dog is believed to have been stolen from the home, located in the Islington Avenue and Westway area, along with some personal belongings.

However, police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said police can’t rule out the possibility that the dog escaped during the break-in.

Muffy is an adult female Yorkie with medium-length hair. A poster said not to call or chase the dog if spotted, as it might cause her to run away.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.