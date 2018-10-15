Manitobans most knowledgeable about women’s history amid dismal national results

Canadians, in general, aren’t very knowledgeable about the history of women in this country, according to researchers Ipsos.

Their research shows that a majority of Canadians polled (55 per cent) failed a true-or-false quiz about notable women in Canadian history, across categories like arts and culture, politics, and more.

The silver lining for Manitobans is that respondents in this province (and in the Atlantic provinces) had a slightly lower fail rate that the rest of the country at 45 per cent. Alberta had the highest fail rate at 62 per cent.

The quiz asked about well-known Canadian authors, key figures in the battle for women’s suffrage, women’s roles in Canadian war efforts, and more.

Respondents were also asked which famous Canadian woman, living or dead, they would most like to have a meal with.

Singer Celine Dion was the choice of 10 per cent of Canadians – including 15 per cent of Quebecers – with Shania Twain, Margaret Atwood, Margaret Trudeau, and Emily Carr rounding out the top five.

Two per cent of respondents named their own mother in that category.

The study, conducted on behalf of Historica Canada, was conducted between Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, and surveyed 1,003 adult Canadians online.

The respondents were weighted to balance the demographics to reflect Canada’s adult population based on census data.

