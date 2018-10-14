Canada
October 14, 2018 2:50 pm

Former Liberal cabinet minister Donald Macdonald dead at 86, family says

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of former Federal Liberal Cabinet Minister Donald Macdonald, taken Nov. 14, 2002.

Tibor Kolley
TORONTO – The family of former Liberal politician and cabinet minister Donald Macdonald says he passed away today at the age of 86.

His daughter Sonja says he passed away in his sleep at his Toronto home.

She says her father will be remembered for being a “great Canadian” who was committed to building his country.

Macdonald, who was born in Ottawa, was elected to the House of Commons in 1962 and was a cabinet minister under Pierre Trudeau.

In the early ’80s he was appointed the chairman of the Royal Commission on the Economic Union and Development Prospects for Canada, where he endorsed free trade with the U.S.

Macdonald had four children and seven step-children.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

