Cape Breton police charge 19-year-old in connection with stabbing in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with an altercation on Saturday in Sydney, N.S.

Police say that the incident occurred shortly after midnight in the area of Rockliff Crescent.

A 17-year-old man received serious injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Police say they were able to locate a man a short distance from the scene and have charged him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The 17-year was transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital by EHS and remains there at this time.

The 19-year-old, whose name has not been released, has now been remanded and will appear in court on Monday.

