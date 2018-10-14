Cape Breton police charge 19-year-old in connection with stabbing in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with an altercation on Saturday in Sydney, N.S.
Police say that the incident occurred shortly after midnight in the area of Rockliff Crescent.
READ MORE: Cobequid Road, Evans Avenue fires determined to have been deliberately set
A 17-year-old man received serious injuries as a result of a stabbing.
Police say they were able to locate a man a short distance from the scene and have charged him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
READ MORE: Halifax police investigating suspicious shed fires at Canadian Tire on Quinpool
The 17-year was transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital by EHS and remains there at this time.
The 19-year-old, whose name has not been released, has now been remanded and will appear in court on Monday.
WATCH: Renewed calls for safety after random stabbing on LRT platform
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.