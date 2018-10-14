Small plane crashes after failed landing in Germany, 3 killed, several more injured

Three people were killed when a small Cessna plane crashed after attempting to land at the Wasserkuppe hill near the central German city of Fulda, German news agency dpa reported.

Police in Hesse state said in a brief statement on Sunday that the accident took place that afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m (13:45 GMT).

German daily Bild and other local media reported that two adults and a child were killed after being hit by the plane. It wasn’t immediately clear whether others were hurt, though some outlets are citing as many as eight people injured.

No further details were available.

According to police, the Cessna had been attempting to take off after an aborted landing maneuver on Sunday. However, the plane failed to gain lift and broke through a barrier.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press.

